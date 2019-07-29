× Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says he’s glad to be home

BOSTON — Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says he is glad to be home with family after a botched assassination attempt in his native Dominican Republic.

More than seven weeks after he was shot, Ortiz said on Instagram in his first public comments, “Being at home and look at my family celebrating that lm here safe is priceless.” Ortiz was released from a Boston hospital on Friday.

He also thanked fans for their prayers. The post included pictures of a steak, pasta and grilled fish. Ortiz said, “Too bad l can’t crush food yet!!!!”

Ortiz was shot in the back at a Santo Domingo nightclub June 9 by a hit man who police say was supposed to be targeting a different man. Ortiz was brought to Boston the next day needed three operations before he was released.

Read the full statement here:

David Ortiz left Mass General Hospital this past Friday as he continues his recuperation from the injuries he suffered from a shooting in Santo Domingo on June 9, 2019.

Along with his wife, Tiffany, and his children, David wishes to offer his thanks and gratitude to Dr. Jose Abel Gonzalez and the medical team at the Center for Advanced Medicine in Santo Domingo, and Dr. Larry Ronan and Dr. David King as well as all the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at Mass General. David commented, “They are some of the best teammates I have ever had.”

David wanted to acknowledge the prayers and good wishes from the Dominican Republic and Red Sox Nation. He also mentioned his gratitude to the Red Sox ownership stating, “My deep appreciation goes to John and Linda Henry, Tom Werner, Sam Kennedy and the entire Red Sox organization for arranging the Red Sox plane that took me back to Boston from Santo Domingo and their continuing assistance to me and my family.”

David gave special thanks to Pam Kenn of the Red Sox “For the help and support she gave Tiffany in providing the media updates on my medical condition.” And Tiffany Ortiz expressed her appreciation and gratitude to Phil Morse, Vice Chairman of the Boston Red Sox, “For his special acts of kindness and concern during a difficult time for me and my family.”

David plans to spend the next several weeks focusing on his recovery. David said, “I am feeling good but know I need to do my rehab just like I did when I was recovering from injuries playing baseball.”

While he is asking for privacy for the time being, David stated, “Big Papi will be back soon.”