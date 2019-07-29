× Route 17 closed in Portland for hours after car crash takes down wires

PORTLAND — Route 17 by Bartlett Street will be closed for several hours, officials say, after a car crash took down a pole and powerlines.

According to police, it was a single-car crash around 2:30 a.m. The driver hit the pole, then hit a mailbox, then fled the scene. Police were able to catch up to him about one mile down the road, and the driver was arrested for evading responsibility.

Police believe the driver may have fallen asleep.

The driver has not been identified, only described as an adult male.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.