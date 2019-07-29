× Silver Alert issued for mother and baby of Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Police have issued a Silver Alert for one-year-old Evans Santos and his mother Brenda Santos, 33.

Officials said the baby is described as a male white/Hispanic male with brown hair and eyes, 2’6″ and 22 pounds.

Police said Evans is with his mother Brenda Santos who is a Hispanic female with purple hair with green highlights, LSW blue jeans and blue tank top.

No other details were released.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.