Workers at Danbury shelter sold puppies under false pretenses: Police

DANBURY — Police said store employees sold a number of puppies under false circumstances over the weekend.

Police were called Saturday to Puppy Kisses, 128 Federal Rd., for a larceny complaint of over a thousand dollars. Management said twenty to thirty puppies were missing from the business, and they were presumed stolen.

When police investigated, they found that store employees sold the puppies under false pretenses for $100 each.

Anyone who purchased a puppy or other merchandise from Puppy Kisses on Saturday, July 27, is asked to contact Detective Collins at (203) 797-4667.