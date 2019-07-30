× 28% of drivers admit to taking food from delivery orders

Story by Glenn Kittle

Nearly 30% of drivers admit to helping themselves to the food they are delivering to your door.

That stat is revealed in a new survey, conducted by US Foods, looked at apps like UberEATS, Grubhub, and Door dash. The apps make it possible for food to arrive at your doorstep in minutes from restaurants that don’t deliver.

The survey shows that consumers have two delivery apps and that the two most popular are UberEATS and Grubhub.

The average delivery time is just around 40 minutes. Within that time delivery drivers traveled an average of 1.5 miles for each order.

Food delivery persons admitted to taking a fry here or there with 28% of deliverers saying that they have taken food before.

The average cost of the orders was $8.50 and deliverers said 95% of people on these apps tip regularly, the most common tip being $5.