× 6 staff members at Cheshire Correctional hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl

CHESHIRE — Six staff members at the Cheshire Correctional were hospitalized Tuesday after being exposed to fentanyl, causing the facility to go into lockdown.

The Department of Correction said they were investigating after for possible exposure to the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Officials said around 9 am an ambulance was called to the Cheshire Correctional Institution to transport a correction officer – who was in medical distress – to the hospital. About an hour later, a staff member from the facility’s school system also began feeling sick. Shortly after that, a school teacher and three additional correction officers reported feeling ill.

Officials said all of the affected staff members remained consciousness and alert.

State Correction Officer and AFSCME Local 387 President Rudy Demiraj said in a statement:

“Our union is presently having discussions with the Department as to how this matter was handled and how we can best protect front-line officers and inmates from incidents similar to this in the future. Local 387 Vice President Sean Howard and I visited the four officers who were clearly affected by the incident. They know that their union stands behind them and is committed to protecting safety and security in the facility. We will await a full report from DOC before commenting further.”

Two of the staff members have been treated and released from the hospital. Officials said no offenders have shown signs of fentanyl exposure. Hazmat teams from State Police and DEEP are at the facility.

The Department of Correction as well as the Connecticut State Police are investigating the matter.