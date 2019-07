Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

I was driving thru my town last week when a paddleboard flew off of a car in front of me, bouncing off my windshield and causing me to go off the road.

My daughter slammed her head on the passenger window because of the collision.

The other driver said it must have been improperly attached at the shop where they had just purchased them.

and I'm not sure that matters... but my damages are significant!

Please help?

Chris H