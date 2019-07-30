× Brandon Clark, accused of killing internet personality Bianca Devins, pleads not guilty

Story written by Julia Matter

UTICA, NEW YORK — A New York man who allegedly killed his girlfriend and then posted pictures of the gruesome murder online, pleads not guilty Monday, according to Fox News.

21-year-old Brandon Clark was charged with second degree murder in connection to 17-year-old Bianca Devins’ death, according to Fox News.

The two met online about two months ago, where a relationship blossomed.

Fox News reports that they were on their way back from a concert on July 14, when it is believed they got in an argument that led to Devins’ death.

When Clark started posting graphic photos of Devins’ body online, people reported the photos to authorities who immediately started looking for Devins, said Fox News.

While officers were looking for Devins, Clark called 911 to report himself.

When police arrived and found Clark, he started stabbing himself in the neck. Clark was then taken into custody.

If convicted Clark faces up to 25 years in prison.

Clark plead not guilty to the charges against him.