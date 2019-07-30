× Connecticut Democrats hold watch parties for national debates Tuesday and Wednesday

The second round of Democratic primary debates is here, and the Connecticut Democratic Party is hosting watch parties on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

CNN is hosting the second set of Democratic presidential debates on Tuesday and Wednesday, taking place in Detroit.

20 Democrats will take the stage over two nights. The first night will, for the first time, offer a match-up between Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the two top progressives in the Democratic primary. The second night will offer a rematch of former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris, whose clash over race became the most closely watched moment of the first round of debates.

For a large part of the Democratic field outside of the top-tier candidates, the pair of debates will be one of the last chances to make an impression on a national audience. The Democratic National Committee raised the threshold to qualify for the fall debates, meaning many of the candidates run the risk of not making the stage in September and October.

Here’s where you can join the watch parties in Connecticut:

Debates run from 8-10 pm; start times of events vary

Simsbury (hosted by Avon DTC)

When: Tues. 7/30 @ 7:30 pm

Where: Lisa’s Luna Pizza; 530 Bushy Hill Rd.

Madison

When: Tues. 7/30 @ 7pm

Where: James Madison House; 508 Old Toll Rd.

Derby

When: Tues. 7/30 @ 7pm

Where: Archie Moore’s; 17 Elizabeth St.

Norwalk (hosted by Norwalk DTC)

When: Tues. 7/30 and Weds 7/31 @ 7:30 pm

Where: Troupe429; 3 Wall Street

Danbury

When: Weds. 7/31 @ 7:30 pm

Where: Atlantic Restaurant; 176 Osborne St.

Vernon

When: Weds. 7/31 @ 7:30 pm

Where: Fiesta Mexicana; 520 Hartford Turnpike

CNN contributed to this story.