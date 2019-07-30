FD: Rabbit dies in house fire; 1 person taken to hospital for smoke inhalation in Bethel

Story written by Julia Matter

BETHEL — Officials said a rabbit was killed in a house fire Tuesday morning and a person was taken to the hospital.

According to Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page, fire officials were alerted to a house fire around 10 a.m., with possible entrapment on Nashville Road.

Officials added that a person jumped out of a second story bedroom window after the fire broke out at the home. Officials said when they arrived, they found an active fire in first floor kitchen which they were able to contain and extinguish.

The first floor suffered extensive smoke and fire damage and the second floor sustained smoke and heat damage, according to officials.

The single occupant was transported to Danbury Hospital for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.