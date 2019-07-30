× FOX61 and CW20 Partner with CT en Vivo in Spanish language news initiative

HARTFORD – FOX61 and CW20 are partnering with CT en Vivo, the Spanish language news and media website to provide news and information to Connecticut’s growing Hispanic community.

CT en Vivo (“Connecticut Live”) will broadcast a weekly program “CT en Vivo TV,” each Saturday at 10:30am on CW20, beginning August 3. The program will feature reports, interviews and profiles of people who are making a difference in the Hispanic community.

“This partnership with CT en Vivo will provide news and information to an important segment of our Connecticut audience,” said Jon Hitchcock, President and General Manager of FOX61/CW20. “We look forward to strengthening our relationship with CT en Vivo and providing coverage for Connecticut’s Spanish language population.”

FOX61 News will provide selected news content for CT en Vivo’s live weekday newscasts on www.ctenvivo.com at 12:30pm. That newscast will be streamed live on the FOX61 News Facebook page.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with FOX61 and CW20,” said Maria Lino, General Producer of CT en Vivo. “Our Saturday program on CW20 and the streaming of our weekday newscasts on FOX61’s Facebook page will significantly extend our news and information coverage to our expanding audience.”

“FOX61 News welcomes the partnership with CT en Vivo,” said FOX61/CW20 Vice President of News Liz Godbout. “We see this as a first step in extending the FOX61 News and CT en Vivo brands to the people of Connecticut.”

To celebrate the partnership, news teams from FOX61 and CT en Vivo will be handing out free freeze pops at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison on Wednesday, July 31 from 6:45am to 11:00am.