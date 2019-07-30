Freedom Salute and Send off Ceremony for National Guard soldiers in the Capitol City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Today in the Capitol City, 150 National Guard Soldiers were welcomed home, while 50 were sent off Tuesday.

Within the last 90 days, the 1109th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group, the 192nd Engineer Battalion and 3-126 Aviation Battalion all returned to Connecticut all returned home.

They served successful tours throughout Southwest Asia.

FOX61s Rachel Piscitelli spoke with Lieutenant Trey Duggan who explained today was a bittersweet day for him.

His friends were honored as they returned home but he is part of the unit that will be deployed to Afghanistan in the coming weeks. During this time, his families support means the world to him “having support from your family means the world I wouldn’t be able to do this it wasn’t for the support of my family wasn’t support for my friends.”

The 2/104th Aviation Detachment will be deployed to Afghanistan.

They will be piloting, crewing and maintain helicopters while supporting search and rescue missions.