Good Samaritans drag injured man away from burning car in Milford

MILFORD — Two men are being praised for quick action that likely saved the life of a driver who was in a serious accident Saturday night.

Police said around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, they were called to a crash on West River Street near Wolf Harbor Road in which a car went off the road and hit truck a large tree causing serious front end damage. The driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle, but was not able to get very far from it, because of serious but non-life threatening injuries to his legs and hips as well as having other internal injuries.

Police said two good Samaritans, Jake Tymon of Fairfield and Mark Bernier of Milford, dragged the driver away from the car as it had become engulfed in flames caused by the accident.

The operator was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Milford Fire Dept. responded and extinguished the fire and the vehicle was completely destroyed.