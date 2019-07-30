Hot weather and a warm welcome for top junior golfers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Keney Park Golf Course is unquestionably back in the game.

The course that was refurbished after years of being shuttered is playing host to the Boys Junior PGA Championship for the first time.

“We’ve got 144 of the top junior players in the entire world,” said Trenton Blundell, the PGA’s tournament manager for juniors.

Despite the intense heatwave, players took aim at the course — and as the mercury rose — plenty of scores fell.

“The kids you see here are going to be the tour stars of tomorrow,” Blundell said.

Battling the summer swelter, Martha Duffin, from Kansas City, Missouri who was following her son’s round on a mid 90’s afternoonsaid, “Dress lightly and stay in the shade. And I have water with me all the time,” she added as her son Daniel blasted a drive off the 10th tee box.

The Junior PGA Championships runs through Friday and is free to the public.