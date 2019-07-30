It’s fair season! Listing of town fairs around the state
If you’re looking for a great family fun time this summer, than look no further than the many Country Fairs happening all across Connecticut!
- Potato and Corn Festival, North Branford: August 2-4
- Lebanon Country Fair: August 9-11
- Bridgewater Country Fair: August 16-18
- Hamburg Fair: August 16-18
- Wolcott Country Fair: August 16-18
- Brooklyn Fair: August 22-25
- Chester Fair: August 23-24
- Terryville Lions Club Fair: August 23-25
- Haddam Neck Fair: August 30-September 2
- Woodstock Fair: August 30-September 2
- Goshen Fair: August 31-September 2
- Hebron Harvest Fair: September 5-8
- Wapping Fair: September 5-8
- Bethlehem Fair: 6-8
- Ledyard Fair: September 6-8
- Four Town Fair, Somers: September 12-15
- Berlin Fair: September 13-15
- Orange Country Fair: September 14-16
- Guilford Fair: September 20-22
- The Big E: September 13 – 29
- Durham Fair: September 26-29
- Harwinton Fair: October 4-6
- Portland Fair: October 4-6
By Glenn Kittle