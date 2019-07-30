New Haven to Branford pursuit results in two officers being injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANFORD -- Two police officers were among those injured when a pursuit ended with a crash in Branford just before 1 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.

New Haven police say they tried to stop at Mercedes station wagon, that was following another vehicle very aggressively, but then that Mercedes headed for the highway.

Just off of Exit 53, in Branford, is where the police pursuit of this silver Mercedes ended in a four vehicle crash.

“I heard sirens and then I looked and then I saw the New Haven Police Department flying up following a silver car,” said Christine Kazzi of Branford.

Police chased the vehicle up into a Walmart parking lot.

“When I came out of Starbucks, they were heading down following the same silver car,” Kazzi said.

But, the silver wagon could not negotiate the entrance ramp to I-95 southbound and crashed into three vehicles, including a police cruiser.

“Well, I hope that this particular chase was more than just a stolen vehicle,” Kazzi said. “I hope there was more involved than that.”

Two police officers and one civilian were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two males, who were in the Mercedes being pursued, were taken into custody.

Some great viewer video, shot by 9-year-old Loren Phouthasy of Guilford, shows just how large the police presence was. Her dad, John, said they saw both the chase, coming out of the Walmart parking lot, and the crash.

“Undercover, unmarked, East Haven, New Haven, Branford,” said Kazzi, when describing the police departments on scene.

Investigators could be seen scouring the area surrounding the accident scene for any evidence. But, it’s unclear what, if anything, was found.

The statewide police pursuit policy essentially says as long as police believe the public might be in greater danger if they do not pursue, then they may choose to engage in a pursuit.

