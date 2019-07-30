New Jersey State Troopers, pedestrians injured in dump truck crash

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — PIX11 reports that multiple people, including two state troopers, were injured when a dump truck crashed into a separate accident investigation on a New Jersey highway Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:22 a.m. in West Orange, on the eastbound side of Interstate 280, the highway that runs across northern New Jersey, the state police said in a Tweet.

Authorities say the troopers and the pedestrians were all out of their vehicles at the time. The troopers were investigating an earlier accident in the area, apparently involving the pedestrians, when the dump truck hit the group.

AIR 11 was live over the scene and shows multiple emergency vehicles apparently were involved in the crash, including an ambulance and at least one firetruck.

Both state troopers were transported by ambulance to an area hospital, according to authorities. NJSP said there were no serious injuries reported by pedestrians involved.

All lanes were closed at one point on I-280, due to the investigation, and motorists should expect delays, police said.

Earlier Tuesday, a State Police spokesperson told PIX11 one of the troopers injured was alert and conscious after the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.