What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

PD: Home invasion investigation underway in Hartford; 2 suspects in custody

Posted 7:19 PM, July 30, 2019, by

HARTFORD —  Police said two adult suspects are in custody in connection to a home invasion investigation in Hartford.

Hartford Police took to Twitter saying, “Suspects armed w/gun commit home invasion and assault of occupants at Nelton Court. C4 capture suspect’s escape from area. Keen-eyed Street Crime Unit officers spot car, get into brief chase. Car crashes at Keney Terr/Vine St. Two adult suspects in custody. Gun recovered, stolen property recovered. More info provided later tonight/tomorrow.”

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.