PD: Home invasion investigation underway in Hartford; 2 suspects in custody

HARTFORD — Police said two adult suspects are in custody in connection to a home invasion investigation in Hartford.

Hartford Police took to Twitter saying, “Suspects armed w/gun commit home invasion and assault of occupants at Nelton Court. C4 capture suspect’s escape from area. Keen-eyed Street Crime Unit officers spot car, get into brief chase. Car crashes at Keney Terr/Vine St. Two adult suspects in custody. Gun recovered, stolen property recovered. More info provided later tonight/tomorrow.”

