Police chase ends on West Main Street in Branford

Posted 1:25 PM, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 01:58PM, July 30, 2019

BRANFORD — A police chase ends in a crash in Branford Tuesday afternoon.

Tony Terzi  reported that the chase started in New Haven. Police were following a silver Mercedes SUV. The Mercedes was leaving the Walmart parking lot and attempting to getback on the highway and struck a Nissan Murano.

Branford police are warning people of traffic delays on West Main Street due to a police investigation.

Police say the investigation belongs to New Haven police, and State police are also present.

Branford police said suspects are in custody, and crews are working to clear the scene.

This is a developing story.

