QU Poll finds 51% of voters surveyed say President Trump is a racist

HAMDEN — A Quinnipiac University poll has found that 51% of the U.S. voters surveyed believe President Donald Trump is a racist.

Quinnipiac University released results Tuesday of a national poll asking if President Trump is a racist and should be impeached. The poll also asked about the conditions of the immigration detention centers and if murderers should be sentenced to the death penalty or life in prison with no chance of parole

The poll found 51 – 45 percent of voters surveyed said they believed President Donald Trump is racist. In the same poll, among those surveyed 60 – 32 percent believe that Congress should not begin impeachment proceedings against Trump.

The poll found 49 percent of American voters said President Trump’s immigration policies are motivated by “a sincere interest in controlling our borders,” while 41 percent say his immigration policies are motivated by “racist beliefs.”

The poll found that life in prison with no chance of parole should be the sentence for someone convicted of murder, 54 percent of American voters say, while 33 percent prefer the death penalty. “This is the largest measure of support for life without parole over the death penalty ever measured in a Quinnipiac University National Poll.”

Teh survey was conducted from July 25 – 28, and surveyed 1,306 voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points.

President Trump most recent Twitter controversies included attacks that used racist language to attack progressive Democratic congresswomen, falsely implying they weren’t natural-born American citizens.

Over the weekend, Trump also attacked a Maryland US Representative for conditions in Baltimore. Trump tweeted Saturday that Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district, which is majority black and includes parts of Baltimore, are “FAR WORSE and more dangerous” than those at the US-Mexico border, also calling it “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” Cummings, a Maryland Democrat, serves as chairman of the House Oversight Committee — one of the House committees investigating the President.

People who have toured the centers, including Legislators, doctors, lawyers and advocates have warned of what they say are major health and hygiene problems at several US Customs and Border Protection facilities in Texas.

The federal government has ordered the death penalty to be reinstated for the first time in nearly two decades as Attorney General William Barr directed the Bureau of Prisons to schedule the execution of five inmates after adopting an updated execution protocol.