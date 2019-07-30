Rain showers making its across parts of the state; Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Litchfield County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9 pm edt this evening for the following areas:

Litchfield County in Northwestern Connecticut

It is official, we've hit the 90s making this our 5th heatwave of the season. We're ending July, HOT!

A Heat Advisory will stay in effect for most of the state until 8 PM this evening with a heat index between 95 and 99 degrees. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect through tonight as well.

Once again we're watching the radar for some isolated showers to develop. If you get caught under one of these showers, they may have heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder. While most of the state stays dry, any storms that develop could pulse to severe levels briefly. We'll be watching the radar closely through the evening.

We'll start the day tomorrow very similar to Tuesday. Hot, hazy & humid, by tomorrow afternoon showers and storms will be more widespread as a cold front moves through. This will provide an end to the heatwave. But the air behind this front is not cool or refreshing. It just won't be *as hot*.

Skies will clear out and turn less humid Thursday afternoon, then we're back to another mainly dry stretch of weather with temperatures near or slightly above average right through this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows around 70.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, scattered showers, and storms (mainly in the afternoon). High: mid-upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Lingering shower early, then clearing, a bit less humid. High: 80-85.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 80-85.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. Highs: 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. High: upper 80s

MONDAY: Nice! Mostly Sunny. High: Mid 80s

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: Mid 80s

