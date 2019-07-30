Sunny, hot, humid Tuesday with a chance of a shower or storm

We’re keeping the steamy stuff for another day! The 5th heatwave of the season will become official later today. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the state until 8 PM this evening with a heat index between 95 and 99 degrees. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect through tonight as well.

Once again, there could be a pop up isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. If you get caught under one of these showers, they may have heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder. While most of the state stays dry, any storms that develop could pulse to severe levels briefly. We’ll be watching the radar closely this afternoon.

By Wednesday afternoon showers and storms will be more widespread as a cold front moves through. This will provide an end to the heatwave. But the air behind this front is not cool or refreshing. It just won’t be *as hot*.

Skies will clear out and turn less humid Thursday afternoon, then we’re back to another mainly dry stretch of weather with temperatures near or slightly above average right through this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. A chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. High: Low-mid 90s. Upper 80s shore. Feels like 95-100.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows around 70.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, scattered showers, and storms (mainly in the afternoon). High: mid-upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Lingering shower early, then clearing, a bit less humid. High: 80-85.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 80-85.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Highs: 80s.

