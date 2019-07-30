× West Haven man arrested in Hamden for interfering with a search warrant

HAMDEN — A West Haven man was arrested last week on charges he interfered with a search warrant in connection to the June 28 shootings on Choate Avenue.

Police said on July 24, members of the Hamden Police Department, West Haven Police Department and the United States Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force executed a search and seizure warrant at the residence of Shakur Ford, 193 Washington Avenue, second floor, West Haven. The search warrant was in connection with the June 28 shootings on Choate Avenue.

When police arrived, Ford fled, with police in pursuit. He was arrested and taken to Hamden Police Headquarters.

Ford, 21, was charged with Interfering with a Search Warrant. He was held on a $5,000 bond, is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on August 7.