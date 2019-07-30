× West Haven woman turns self in on credit card theft charges

Story by Jennifer Cuevas

WILTON — A West Haven woman turned herself in after learning of her arrest warrant related to a credit card theft incident in 2018.

30-year-old West Haven resident Erica Kiley faced a judge on Friday after surrendering to Wilton police for credit card theft.

Police say in October of 2018, Kiley stole credit cards from a parked vehicle which she later used in several locations in Meriden and North Haven.

Police were able to identify Kiley as the thief from different surveillance footage of the various locations where she used the cards.

Some of Kiely’s charges include larceny, identity, and conspiracy to commit identity theft.

Police say their investigation into the theft has concluded.