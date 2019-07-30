WorkinCT #CTConfident: Seymour business thrives on supporting Connecticut artists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One step inside Trish’s and you know it’s a special place. The artisan shop in Seymour is packed with handcrafted-creations.

Customer Autumn Cloud-Ingram shops here, “It is rare that you are able to find something that is unique, but is also made with a lot of love and a lot of effort,” she says.

It’s love, effort, and one life-changing day that led owner Trish Angersola to open up shop.

“My husband and I were in an automobile accident, and I decided to leave my corporate job because you think things differently after something like that happens, and I said I think I can do this, and I did, and that is how Trish’s was born,” says Angersola

Angersola has one rule for the dozens of artists who sell their work from her Bank Street location: Everything be made and created in Connecticut.

Angersola says staying local is her way of celebrating where she is from and the talent across our state, “I think it is huge, I think it is a growing movement and an appreciation for handcrafted.”

Also a big goal for this entrepreneur – giving back to the communities where her artists and customers live.

When Angersola learned a nearby school was opening up a shop where students and families could get the clothing and personal items they needed free of charge she knew donating items from her shelves was the right thing to do.

“There are people who are less fortunate and to put a smile on their faces, the way that I put smiles on people's faces here when they purchase one of my artisans' items, it is a win-win for everybody,” says Angersola.

It’s a similar feeling for folks shopping at Trish’s.