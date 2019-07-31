Albany Avenue in West Hartford reopened after down trees, wires

WEST HARTFORD — Albany Avenue has reopened after down trees and wires forced officials to shut the street down due to severe weather Wednesday evening.

According to police, power lines, phone lines and tree were damaged and blocking drivers’ access.

First Responders and Eversource employees were on the scene since 3 p.m.

The storm’s damage also created dangerous driving conditions near Bishops Corner and drivers were also having issues accessing portions of Flagg Road.