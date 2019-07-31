Albany Avenue in West Hartford shut down due to down trees, wires

WEST HARTFORD — Passing thunderstorms have shut down Albany Avenue between North Main and Mountain Road Wednesday.
According to police, power lines, phone lines and tree were damaged and blocking drivers’ access.
First Responders and Eversource employees have been on scene working since 3 p.m.
The storm’s damage also created dangerous driving conditions near Bishops Corner and drivers were also having issues accessing portions of Flagg Road.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
West Hartford Police have not confirmed when local traffic conditions will return to normal.
