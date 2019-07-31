× Bipartisan legislation for Bridgeport Casino, sports betting proposed

HARTFORD — A bipartisan group of legislators has proposed legislation that would allow a casino in Bridgeport and sports betting and the governor’s office has said, not so fast.

The plan, announced Wednesday, has been dubbed the Connecticut Jobs And Revenue Act. The group said the legislation would authorize an entertainment and gaming facility in Bridgeport, with minimum investment of $100 million by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes. Additional private development around the casino facility that would bring the total project development to $300 million.

The group said more than 1,000 construction jobs would be created and when completed it would 500 permanent jobs at the development. “The facility is expected to generate $15 million annually for the state,” said the press release.

Governor Ned Lamont’s released a statement:

“Only last week did the administration receive this draft legislation. A matter of such significance requires substantial involvement from multiple stakeholders, in particular the executive branch. Something this complex should not be negotiated without all necessary parties and certainly not behind closed doors. While we are appreciative of Senator Osten’s efforts and that of the various delegations, the administration’s position remains the same: a global resolution that mitigates the likelihood of years of litigation and positions the state to capitalize on a comprehensive gaming platform. Further, this proposed bill falls short of what the governor wants for Bridgeport – a bill that only authorizes versus requires a meaningful project in Bridgeport is not good enough. “The administration looks forward to its participation in ongoing negations with the tribes.”

Other facilities proposed would include entertainment zones in Hartford and two other cities selected by the tribes that are projected to create 100 jobs per facility.

The press release said the bill does not include any taxpayer money for the development and expansion of gaming. The tribes would cover costs associated with any new regulations that are put into place as a result of the expansion.

The press release went on to say, “The bill also authorizes the Connecticut Lottery to offer the online and application-based sale of lottery tickets and to offer iKeno as well. The implementation of iKeno is expected to generate $30 million for the state over five years.”

The bill is expected to be introduced when the legislative session starts January 9, 2020.