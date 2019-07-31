Bizarre storm damage in Seymour neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEYMOUR -- Wednesday afternoon’s storms impacted a Seymour neighborhood right along the Housatonic River, but, it did so in rather selective fashion.

Along Edgehill Terrace, Riviera Terrace and Sunset Terrance in Seymour, there were only three trees damaged by the strong storms and, oddly, the trees were not close to another.

“I was on the phone with my other daughter in Nevada and I’m screaming ‘we are having a tornado,’” said Debi Stockwell of Edgehill Terrace.

She said she heard a loud noise and froze in the middle of her living room. A tree branch then smashed through a skylight. So she called 911.

“I am from California and I’ve been in lots and lots of earthquakes,” she said. “This is the scariest thing I’ve ever been in.”

A block away, on Sunset Terrace, things looked even worse. But, only in one yard.

“Lots of downpours, lots of heavy winds,” said Bobbi Komaromi, a Sunset Terrace resident. “I saw plants ending up in the swimming pool and then a huge bang happened and it sounded I don’t know if it was a tornado affect. There was a huge boom.”

The boom was a huge tree limb crashing down

“I saw the fence break and part of the pool pump is damaged,” she said. “The top of the roof, some of the gutters.”

A woman, who lives on Riviera Terrace, told FOX61 she feels blessed that a big tree, which split and fell in her backyard, did not land on her house.