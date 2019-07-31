What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Bridgeport driver who struck, killed 81-year-old man sent to prison

Posted 9:09 AM, July 31, 2019, by

BRIDGEPORT  — A Connecticut driver who evaded authorities for three months after striking and killing an 81-year-old man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

The Connecticut Post reports that 28-year-old Pearak Pha was sentenced Tuesday in connection with the hit-and-run in Bridgeport in June 2016 that claimed the life of Gaspar Esteves.

Authorities say Esteves was standing outside his pickup when he was struck by a Volkswagen sedan that left the scene. He died at the hospital.

The case remained unsolved until September 2016, when police conducting a drug raid at a city apartment found keys and the registration of a car that matched the description of the car involved in the hit-and-run and belonged to Pha.

The Volkswagen was later found under a tarp in a driveway.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.