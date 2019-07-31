Celebrating a Century, the Travelers tower turns 100

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – It is a centerpiece of the Hartford skyline with something to celebrate.

A century ago things in the downtown area began to look up – 527 feet and 34 floors to be exact.

This summer employees at The Travelers have been paying homage to the tower that serves as the HQ for the insurance giant.

“When we built this in 1919, there wasn’t a whole lot around that was taller than ten stories, so it really stuck out and there was nothing in New England taller," Director of Records Management and Travelers' unofficial historian, Mary Beth Davidson recalled.

The Travelers Tower, built from ten thousand tons of pink granite, with 2,000 windows was in fact, the seventh tallest building in the world in 1919.

“The six other taller buildings, five were in New York and one was in Philadelphia,” Davidson said.

Looking out from the observation area, which is about 28 stories high, Davidson said, “it never gets old, the views are always little different.”

Tours were once commonplace at the famed tower but are no longer offered, though, in rare instances, the company will allow a group to the top of the tower.