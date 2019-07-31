Daytrippers: Lakeside Watersports; Part speed, part scenery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY – For the past nine years the outfit known as Lakeside Watersports has been going full throttle in the summertime – it is their season.

When school is out, the new Axis boat is in; Mike Rambone, who is a social studies teacher by trade, has been offering water skiing and wakeboarding experiences for visitors to Candlewood Lake and recently, Lakeside added something more modern into the mix – wake surfing.

“We have two boats going and we have a second location we just opened in New Hampshire,” Rambone said.

On about 8.5 square miles of Candlewood Lake, the crew has had a busy summer getting beginners and experts alike out on the water.

“We cater to a lot of beginners,” Rambone said. “We do have some more advanced riders but we have a lot of people who have never tried it and that’s kind of our bread and butter.”

An avid wakeboarder, Connor Kostyra, who instructs at Lakeside Watersports said, “we are and easy way to get people out on the water and fall in love with the culture that is lake life.”

