MIDDLETOWN -- Officials are responding to a fire at the Middlesex Pool and Tennis Club , according to the Middlesex South Fire District.

The Middlesex Pool and Tennis Club is located at 432 Laurel Grove Road in Middletown.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone has been injured or the cause of the fire.

No other details have been released.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.