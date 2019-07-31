× Hartford Athletic to host Puerto Rico National Team at Dillon Stadium

HARTFORD — The Hartford Athletic announced Wednesday that they will take on the Puerto Rico National Soccer Team August 17 in Hartford.

“Connecticut is home to among the largest and most vibrant Puerto Rican populations, and we are so proud and excited to welcome the Puerto Rican national team to Hartford in our inaugural season,” said Hartford Athletic Chairman and CEO Bruce Mandell. “It is our mission to bring our community together through the world’s game and what better way to do it than to host an international friendly that will be a celebration of Puerto Rican culture.”

“The heart of our mission to revitalize Dillon Stadium has always been to restore a community asset, and I can’t think of a better way to bring Hartford Athletic and our community together than an international friendly with the Puerto Rican national team,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “This will be a landmark event for Dillon Stadium, and a great opportunity to celebrate and recognize our Puerto Rican community. I want to thank Hartford Athletic and everyone involved in making this special event possible.”

The international friendly match will be the first ever for the Athletic.

According to the Athletic, these type of match ups will continue against clubs from all over the world and will take place each season.

Tickets for the match will be available Thursday at 10 a.m., and a portion of ticket proceeds will go towards hurricane relief.

