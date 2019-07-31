Meal House: Sherkaan – Rye of the Tiger and Bollywood Dream drinks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipe by Sherkaan in New Haven

Bollywood Dreams

1 ½ oz Harahorn Gin

¾ oz Ramazotti Aperitivo Rosato

2 Dash Fees Rhubarb Bitters

Fever Tree Bitter Lemon Tonic to top.

Build in a G&T glass, give a gentle stir and top with Tonic. Garnish with blueberries and lemon wheels and micro greens.

Rye of the Tiger

2 oz Wild Turkey Rye

¼ oz Garam Masala Simple Syrup

2 Dashes Bitter Truth Jerry Thomas Decanter Bitters

Build ingredients in mixing glass and stir until well chilled. Strain into small rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish with orange swath studded with cloves.

*Garam Masala Syrup Recipe: Select preferred spices, crack and toast. Add equal parts water and sugar by weight and bring to boil to extract the flavor of the spices and make the syrup. Let cool, bottle and chill.