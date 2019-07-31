× Meriden man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and damaging car with machete

MERIDEN — Police said they arrested a man who allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and damaged a car with a machete Saturday.

Meriden Police Department said they responded to a report of a male hitting a vehicle with a machete. Police said an investigation revealed that Christopher Figueroa, 35, went to the home of an ex-girlfriend and found another vehicle in the driveway.

Police said Figueroa believed that she was with another man.

“Figueroa then began to kick the door in an attempt to gain entry to the home,” police said in a release. “The other male exited the residence through a side door and found Figueroa striking his vehicle with a machete.”

Police said Figueroa then went towards the man with the machete in his hand, where the male then fled.

Police added that Figueroa then broke the window on the door to the residence and forced entry to the home.

“Once inside the home Figueroa began throwing items and destroying items in the home,” police said. “When Officers arrived, Figueroa would not let the victim answer the door. Figueroa eventually answered the door and was taken into custody without incident.”

Police said the ex-girlfriend “suffered cuts and scratches on her arms and red marks on her neck consistent with having had a hand placed forcefully on her throat.”

Police said they charged Figueroa with carrying a dangerous weapon, home invasion, criminal mischief 1st, disorderly conduct, assault 3rd, threatening 2nd, reckless endangerment 2nd, strangulation, and unlawful restraint 2nd.

Figueroa was held on a $250,000 bond. No other details were released.

Police said the identity of the victim will not be released.