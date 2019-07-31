× Middletown man exposed himself at apartment complex pool: Police

MIDDLETOWN — Police charged a man with indecent exposure at an apartment complex pool after receiving a complaint.

Police arrested Mark Gordon, 64, of Middletown, for breach of peace and indecent exposure last Friday.

Police said they were called to the pool at the Town Brooke apartments for a report of a man exposing his genitals. A woman said that Gordon had entered the pool area fully covered and a short time later he had exposed his testicles to her by lifting the leg of his pants.

The woman reported it to the staff at the complex. A female staff member gave police a verbal statement and said when she approached Gordon, she found him masturbating while sitting on a patio that overlooks the pool area. Other residents also told police they saw Gordon expose his testicles on July 21. They did not report it at the time and did not make a formal complaint.

Police said they interviewed Gordon, while he was wearing the same outfit and Gordon told them his “balls” came out of his shorts, and he later admitted that he exposed his testicles. Gordon denied masturbating. He said his sexual needs are not met therefore he goes to the pool to look at women.

He is scheduled to appear in court on August 6.