Police identify body recovered in Housatonic River in Salisbury

Posted 6:52 AM, July 31, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:36PM, July 31, 2019

SALISBURY —  Connecticut State Police said they recovered the body of Pablo Guante, 22, of Brooklyn, NY. this morning.

On Tuesday, Connecticut State Police said they were dispatched to Housatonic River Road in the town of Salisbury for the report of a drowning.

“Fire Department Personnel along with EMS also responded to the scene,” officials said in a release. “In addition, members of the Connecticut State Police dive team were dispatched to the scene to assist in recovery efforts. The initial search of the area yielded negative results.”

State police said members of the dive team returned to the scene Wednesday morning and were able to locate the body of Guante.

As a result, the Medical Examiner’s Office was requested to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

No other details were released.

