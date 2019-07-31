× Police identify suspect in New Haven to Branford pursuit that left two officers injured

BRANFORD — Police have released the identity of a man charged in connection to a pursuit that left two officers injured Tuesday afternoon.

New Haven Police Department said they arrested and charged 33-year-old Marquis Johnson of New Haven with first degree reckless endangerment, interfering with a police officer, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving , evading responsibility and additional motor vehicle violations.

New Haven Police said they responded to a report of one of their unmarked cars being followed aggressively by a suspect vehicle.

“Detectives recognized the operator of the suspect vehicle as Marquise Johnson who is known to the investigators and suspected of being recently involved in violent criminal incidents,” police said in a release.

New Haven officers in marked police vehicles, responded to assist the detectives and observed the suspect vehicle pursuing an unmarked car.

“Arriving officers attempted a motor vehicle stop of the suspect vehicle,” police said. “The suspect vehicle eluded officers and fled on South Frontage Road to I-95 north. The suspect vehicle continued north on I-95 and exited in Branford at exit 53. After travelling a short distance, the vehicle returned to I-95. The suspect vehicle caused a four-vehicle collision as it crashed at the I-95 on-ramp.”

Police went on to say several vehicles were damaged in the collision including the suspect vehicle, a police vehicle, and two civilian vehicles.

Police said during the incident, a NHPD sergeant, patrol officer and a civilian motorist were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

Officers detained Johnson and a passenger from the vehicle. The passenger has since been released and not charged, according to police.

No other details were released.