Putnam police looking to identify suspect in larceny investigation

Posted 8:05 AM, July 31, 2019

PUTNAM — Do you know this woman? Putnam police are looking to identify the woman shown in these pictures.

Police say her identity will help in their active investigation into the theft, and illegal use, of a credit card that was used as several Putnam businesses.

Police ask people to contact Sergeant Louis Cinque of the Putnam Police Department at 860-928-6565 with information relative to the woman’s identity. Information can also be called into the Putnam Police Department Crime Tip Hotline at 860-963-0000 or a tip can be sent to their website.

