Raises for 1,500 nonunion state workers expected to cost $4M

HARTFORD — About 1,500 nonunion Connecticut state employees will be receiving raises in line with their union colleagues.

The Hartford Courant reports that Gov. Ned Lamont signed off on the 3.5% raises that apply to managers, appointees and others.

The raises are consistent with recent pay increases for union members and those working for the legislative and judicial branches.

The raises are expected to cost about $4.4 million a year.

A 2017 agreement with the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition calls for annual 3.5% cost-of-living increases for all union employees.

The Democratic governor says his senior staff hired in the last six months won’t be getting a raise.

Earlier this year about 420 legislative employees received a 7% raise over two years.

Legislators also approved 3.5% raises for nonunion judicial branch employees.