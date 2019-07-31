Rising chance for showers and storms Wednesday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is official, we hit 90 degrees for the third day in a row making this the 4th heatwave of the month. We're ending July with heat! Once again, today will be very warm and humid. Then in the afternoon, there is a rising chance for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches. A few of those storms could turn strong or severe with heavy rain, lightning and strong winds possible.

This front will provide an end to the heatwave. But the air behind this front is not cool or refreshing. It just won't be *as hot*.

Skies will clear out and turn less humid Thursday afternoon, then we're back to another mainly dry stretch of weather with temperatures near or slightly above average right through this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sun & clouds, scattered showers, and storms in the afternoon. High: mid-80s-near 90 degrees.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then gradual clearing. Still on the humid side. Lows: 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Becoming less humid during the day. Highs: 80-85.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 80-85.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower is possible. Highs: 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. High: upper 80s

MONDAY: Nice! Mostly Sunny. High: Mid 80s

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: Mid 80s

