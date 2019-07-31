Severe weather across the state causes downed wires, tree falls, damaged car and home

HARTFORD — Severe weather in several parts of the state caused down wires and trees to fall Wednesday evening.

In West Hartford, Albany Avenue was shutdown between North Main and Mountain Road due to downed wires and trees.

In Suffield, FOX61’s Zinnia Maldonado was at the scene where a tree fell on a truck. Fortunately no one was injured.

In Seymour, FOX61's Tony Terzi was at the scene where a tree fell on a home.

In addition to downed wires and trees, Bradley Airport and Logan Airport in Boston experienced delays.

