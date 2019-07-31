Sources: Jennifer Dulos’ bloody ‘Vineyard Vines’ shirt was among evidence recovered in Hartford in May

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Two sources tell FOX61 that police found a bloody Vineyard Vines shirt, which Jennifer Dulos was wearing the day she was reported missing, a week later on May 31.

A source said New Canaan Police and Connecticut State Police had notified Jennifer Dulos' family about the evidence after it was found.

The evidence was recovered on Albany Avenue in Hartford a week after Dulos was reported missing. According to an arrest warrant, Hartford surveillance cameras captured two people who match the descriptions of Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis dumping trash on Albany Avenue on May 24. Both Dulos and Troconis have pleaded not guilty to charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

This story is developing and will be updated.