Stratford man critically injured after speeding car slams into wall

BRIDGEPORT — Police say the passenger in a car that crashed into a building was critically injured.

According to police, the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday as a 23-year-old Seymour man was driving southbound on Main Street, speeding. Police say the driver lost control of his car, crossed Main Street, left the road, and struck the side of Tony’s Smoke Shop. The car came to a stop partially inside the building.

Police say the driver of the car was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but the passenger, a 23-year-old Stratford man, is listed in critical condition.

Bridgeport police are investigating the crash.