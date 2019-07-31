× Woodstock 50 festival canceled

Julia Matter contributed to this story.

Miley Cyrus pulling out of Woodstock 50, might’ve been the last straw for the festival who announce that they cancel the festival.

The festival originally scheduled for three days from August 16-18, was canceled Wednesday.

The cancellation brings to conclusion a messy saga that began earlier this year.

“We are saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on the Festival we imagined with the great line-up we had booked and the social engagement we were anticipating,” said Michael Lang, co-founder of the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival. “We thank the artists, fans and partners who stood by us even in the face of adversity.”

Other groups and stars that have also backed out include, Jay-Z, Dead & Co. and John Fogerty.

That’s not even including the groups who have declined to perform at the event. Groups and stars such as the Recounteurs, the Lumineers and original Woodstock ’69 performer John Sebastian.

The festival 50th anniversary has faced numerous setbacks including losing its first two venue choices due to permit issues, it has lost a financial partner and a production company.

But organizers, including promoter Lang, one of the creators of the original festival in 1969, said it wasn’t up to the firm to cancel the festival, and they trudged on.

Last month, festival officials announced that the scheduled venue for Woodstock 50, Watkins Glen International, had pulled out.

New plans were later made to hold the festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland instead of the previously scheduled site in New York.

Calvin Ball, the county executive for Howard County, where the pavillion is located, said in a statement he shared “in the disappointment of everyone who hoped to celebrate the anniversary of ‘Peace & Music’ with a festival this summer.”