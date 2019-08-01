10-year-old girl crashes mom’s SUV while driving herself to McDonald’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police say a 10-year-old girl went to the hospital Wednesday morning after she crashed her mom's SUV into a minivan and electrical box while trying to go to McDonald's.

Officers were called to 12th and Olive around 7:45 a.m. to the two-vehicle wreck and were surprised to lean that one of the driver's was the 10-year-old girl, WDAF reports.

KCPD learned that when the girl woke up Wednesday morning, she wanted to get McDonald’s to eat. Her mother was still sleeping, so the girl took the family's Chevy Tahoe herself. She drove a couple of miles before getting lost.

She attempted to turn at 12th and Olive, but since she was an unlicensed 10-year-old, she failed to yield to the driver of a Honda coming in the opposite direction.

Police said both vehicles sustained heavy damage. The girl was taken to the hospital with minor injuries before reaching the restaurant, police say.

The other driver was not injured.