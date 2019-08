× CT State Police investigating armed robbery situation in Canterbury

CANTERBURY — Troopers from Troop D responded to 218 Westminister Road in Canterbury for an armed robbery.

State Police said the suspect has fled on foot.

He is described as a white male, wearing a black ski mask, all black clothing with long sleeves and one “Nike type slipper”.

State Police said the scene is still active and anyone with information is asked to call Troop D at 860-779-4900.