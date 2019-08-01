× Hartford Yard Goats announce their 2020 season schedule

Story written by Jennifer Cuevas

HARTFORD – The Yard Goats 2020 season schedule will feature 70 home games and tickets are now on sale.

The first game of the season is April 9 and Hartford’s baseball club will face Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs at Dunkin Donuts Park.

Fans can attend the three-game series against the Harrisburg Senators from April 13-April 15.

Home games are expected to be played at 7:10 p.m. on weekdays, 6:10 p.m. on Saturdays and 1:10 p.m. on Sundays.

Fans who purchase season tickets will get to enjoy the best seats in the park, have the ability to re-sell tickets and receive invitations to special events including autograph sessions — all at a great price

The 2020 season also includes 7 games against the Yankees affiliate, The Trenton Thunder and 8 games against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Click here to purchase season tickets or call 860-246-GOAT(4628).