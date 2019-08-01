× Having problems watching us over the air?

For the past several months, some of you who watch us over the air have noticed that our signal hasn’t been as powerful. We’ve been working on upgrading our transmitter. Work on the antennas for FOX61 and CW20 will be completed at 1:00 p.m. EDT Thursday August 1.

After 1:00 p.m. if you aren’t seeing us like you normally have and you watch us over the air, go into your TV menu and rescan channels to lock onto our signal.

Why is this happening? Here’s some information from the FCC.

Some local TV stations in cities across the U.S. will be changing their over-the-air broadcast frequencies between now and July 2020.

People who watch free over-the-air television with an antenna will need to rescan their TV set each time a station moves to continue receiving the local channel. It’s the same scan that you did to find your local channels when you set up your TV or converter box for the first time. Except in rare circumstances, no new equipment or services are required.

Subscribers to cable or satellite TV do not need to rescan. Service providers will do it for you.

The FCC’s Consumer Toolkit offers guidance on TV frequency changes for people who use an antenna to watch over-the-air television.

Many over-the-air TV channels across the U.S. will be changing frequencies to help open up airwaves for new high-speed wireless services. The actual channel number on your TV will not change. After the TV is rescanned, it will be the same as before.

Viewers who need assistance may also contact the FCC call center toll-free by dialing 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and pressing “6” to speak to a help desk representative. The call center is staffed from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Eastern time, seven days a week, to enable consumers throughout the country to obtain assistance during evening and weekend hours.